MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Chilling 911 calls have been released of the aftermath of a Memorial Day weekend mass shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.

Three people were killed, 23 injured in the Sunday, May 30th shooting outside the El Mula Banquet Hall at 7630 N.W. 186th Street.

“I don’t know the address but I’ve been shot and I feel myself dying,” one woman told an emergency operator as screams could be heard in the background.

“What is the address where you are,” asked the operator.

“I don’t know the address miss, I’m laying here dying,” replied the woman.

“Okay, just stay on the line with me. Take slow deep breaths and try to relax. Let me get you some help,” replied the operator.

“Oh my God, I feel myself,,,”said the woman.

“Okay, just stay on the line,” the operator said trying to calm the woman.

The gunfire erupted around 12:30 a.m. while a crowd waited to get inside for an album release party by Courtney Paul Wilson, 24, better known as rapper ABMG Spitta at the banquet hall.

Police said they confirmed there were multiple shooters “from various locations” outside the banquet hall and called it a “coordinated attack.”

Surveillance video shows some of the shooters arrived in a white Nissan Pathfinder and parked close to the banquet hall.

The video shows three people getting out of the vehicle, one gripping a handgun while the other two carried what police described as “assault-style rifles.” Another video showed another person shooting from a different angle.

Authorities say the Pathfinder had been stolen. It was found in a canal. Police are trying to find a second vehicle. It was described as a black vehicle with two people inside.

There is a reward of $130,000 offered in this case leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the mass shooting.