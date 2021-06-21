MIAMI (CBSMiami) – All tropical storm warnings for Tropical Storm Claudette have been discontinued as the system nears the mid-Atlantic coastal waters.
At 8 a.m., the center of the system was about 15 miles west of Duck, North Carolina.
Claudette was racing to the east-northeast at 28 mph with 40 mph winds.
Tropical Storm Claudette will cross into the western Atlantic on Monday morning and pass just south of Nova Scotia on Tuesday.
An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected across far eastern North Carolina over the next few hours. Isolated flash,
urban, and small stream flooding impacts are possible.
Some additional strengthening is possible as it moves over the Atlantic. Claudette is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone Tuesday afternoon and dissipate late Tuesday night.