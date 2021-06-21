MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A suspect is in custody after being accused of shooting at a postal carrier Monday in Florida City.

The shooting took place at around 1:35 p.m. in the area of the 600 block of Northwest 6th Street.

Florida City police said they got a 911 call from a postal carrier, stating she had someone was shooting at her.

The postal carrier told police she was delivering mail at a residence and noticed someone with a rifle at an upstairs window. She immediately went back to her vehicle and started driving away when her truck got hit by gunfire.

At least one shot pierced the postal vehicle, authorities said.

Police set up a perimeter and Miami-Dade Police Department Special Response Team was able to place their suspect in custody.

The suspect, who was not identified, faces potential several federal charges.

The postal carrier was uninjured.

The investigation continues at this time.

No additional information was known at this time.