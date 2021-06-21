MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a stormy Sunday across parts of South Florida on Father’s day, Monday morning started off mostly dry with just a few showers moving across the Keys and portions of Broward.

It was warm and steamy with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and still a bit hazy due to some lingering Saharan dust. This first full day of Summer will be hot and steamy as afternoon highs soar to the low 90s and it will feel like the triple digits for most of South Florida.

Spotty storms will be possible with the heating of the day and the sea breeze. But the rain chance is lower as compared to Sunday.

Monday night will be warm and muggy with lows around 80 degrees. Tuesday will likely be a repeat with highs climbing to the low 90s and heat indices in the 100s. Some storms will be possible.

The rain chance increases on Wednesday and Thursday due to deeper tropical moisture. More storms and heavy downpours will be possible mid to late week.

By Friday the rain chance decreases a bit with the potential for passing storms. Highs will be near 90 degrees this weekend.