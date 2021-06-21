MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker signed a 3-year extension and says the $39 million deal helps him inch closer to realizing a dream of becoming a Dolphin for his entire career.

“What up Dolphins Fans, it’s your boy aka Mister found his Momma. It’s me!”

‘Mister found his Momma.’ Just found a brand new bank account.

“That meant everything for me, my family. The city of Cleveland. The Miami Dolphins. It meant everything to me. It’s surely a dream come true. Now it’s time to get to work,” said Baker.

Before he signed, he wanted to make sure his family was present. So he got on the phone.

“I wish we were there. You are! It’s a great feeling, Yes, it is. Tell everybody I said hi!”

Mom and dad now on a video call as it was time to put pen to paper as a family.

“It was my mom and my dad. They were at Sam’s Club at that particular time,” I call them and just wanted them to know I would be there and see me do it. It was a great moment for my family.”

Just one question, did Baker offer to pay for that trip to the grocery store that he interrupted? No.

Baker, as he mentioned that new deal was big for his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, because now he can do even more with his foundation, ‘Expand the Land.’