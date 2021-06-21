MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Royal Caribbean appears to have found a way to work around the ban Governor Ron DeSantis and the state legislature have put on businesses asking customers for proof of vaccination.

In emails to passengers booked on upcoming cruises from Florida, they are encouraging guests 16 and older to get vaccinated.

If you are, you can choose to provide verification.

If you don’t, here’s where things get interesting.

Unvaccinated passengers will have to take multiple COVID-19 tests.

The total charge for that will be $136 and the passengers must pay.

Royal Caribbean will only pay for the tests for children who are too young to get tested.

Masks are required for everyone in certain parts of the ship, but guests who provide proof of vaccination will be allowed to take them off in many places where unvaccinated passengers must keep them on.

Also, Royal Caribbean warns that since they expect the majority of their guests will be vaccinated, there will be some areas of ships where unvaccinated people simply are not allowed.

In the main dining rooms, there will be vaccinated and unvaccinated sections.

So, how will this be enforced?

Vaccinated passengers will have wristbands and those that are not will have holes punched in their key cards.

Sounds strict, but a recent survey showed most people think it’s good to be vaccinated for cruises.

An industry expert tells CBS4, a recent outbreak during a test sailing of COVID among a few unvaccinated crew members shows how important it is to have your shot if you’re onboard a ship.