MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Monday morning, outside Holtz Children’s Hospital in Miami, doctors and local leaders reminded parents about the importance of gun safety and preventing unintentional injuries.

June 21st is ASK Day, which stands for “Asking Saves Kids”.

“A question as simple as ‘is there an unlocked gun in your house’ can indeed save your child’s life,” said Dr. Alana Arnold who works in the pediatric emergency department at Jackson North Medical Center. “A recent study from the Journal of Pediatrics found that just over one-third of all firearms injuries seen in the emergency department were in fact, unintentional injuries.”

Dr. Arnold also serves as a co-investigator for the Injury Free Coalition for Kids of Miami.

The campaign with Holtz Children’s Hospital, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, and the Injury Free Coalition for Kids of Miami encourages parents to not only discuss firearm safety with their children but also to ask questions of other parents.

“The access that children in our community have in their own homes, or the homes of neighbors, is unacceptable. But it’s absolutely avoidable if we take the right precautions,” said Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

At Monday’s event was a family all too familiar with unintentional injuries from guns. Darnal Munday, now 9 years old, accidentally shot himself in the head in 2015 after finding a gun inside his home. The then 3-year-old had climbed on a chair in search of an iPad.

“I have been watching the news a lot lately and I don’t want to see this situation happen again,” said Dorphise Jean, Darnal’s mom.