By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are investigating a double shooting Monday night in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Authorities said two people were shot, at around 10 p.m., a man and a woman, in the area of NW 20th Avenue and 95th Street.

Both victims were rushed to Ryder Trauma Center. The woman was said to be in critical condition, while the man was in stable condition.

Authorities said they were led to the shooting by a ShotSpotter alert.

No other details had been made available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

