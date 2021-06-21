FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – More than 75 companies will be looking to fill 4,500 positions at a mega-job fair this week.
The event will take place Thursday, June 24th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.READ MORE: Supreme Court Sides With Student-Athletes In Battle Over NCAA Limits On Certain Benefits
Whether you’re looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you.
Among the companies hiring are the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (which will be doing on-the-spot interviews), City Furniture, Cintas, Cano Health, New York Life Insurance, Jiffy Lube, The Riverside Hotel, Verizon Wireless, and Rick Case Automotive Group.READ MORE: Amazon Has First Day Of Summer Deals During 'Prime Day'
Positions include sales, service techs, cooks, housekeeping, technicians, managers, security, and more.
Those interested in attending are encouraged to pre-register HERE.
Tips for Job Fair Success:MORE NEWS: AAA: Florida Gas Prices Dipped In The Last Week
- Dress professionally as if attending a job interview
- Practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience
- Make a good first – and lasting – impression with each recruiter
- Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event
Those going are encouraged to wear a mask at all times, refrain from shaking hands with employers, and use the hand sanitation stations throughout the venue.