By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Hurricane, Hurricane Season, Local TV, Miami News, Tropical Depression Claudette

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Claudette has re-strengthened in a tropical storm as it lashes the Carolinas with heavy rain.

At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 65 miles east-southeast of Raleigh, North Carolina.

Claudette was racing to the east-northeast at 25 mph with 40 mph winds.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Cape Fear to Duck, North Carolina
  • Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

Tropical Storm Claudette will cross into the western Atlantic on Monday morning and pass just south of Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected across far eastern North Carolina over the next few hours. Isolated flash,
urban, and small stream flooding impacts are possible.

Some additional strengthening is possible as it moves over the Atlantic. Claudette is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone Tuesday afternoon and dissipate late Tuesday night.

