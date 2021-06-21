FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – In what may be one of his final public appearances as Broward Public Schools Superintendent, Robert Runcie toured three schools Monday as the district kicked off its “Summer 2021 Experience.”

“School districts continue to reach out, I think I’ll take a break from that, but I think that whatever work I do I certainly want to impact public education,” says Robert Runcie.

Runcie said he is in conversations with organizations across the country and he does not want to leave the world of education after his last day as superintendent on August 10th.

“The adult problems we have in education are the biggest challenges we have, the kids are easy,” said Runcie.

One of those adult challenges may be his legal battle.

Runcie was arrested in April along with General Counsel Barbara Myrick.

Runcie was charged with perjury and was accused of lying to a grand jury that was formed after the tragic Parkland shooting to investigate how the district was spending money on safety issues.

Myrick was charged with unlawful disclosure of the grand jury proceedings.

Meanwhile, the search for an interim superintendent reached some roadblocks earlier in June.

“I don’t think there are really any qualified applicants and I want to suggest that we put it out again,” said school board member Debra Hixon.

On Monday, with less than two months left on the job, Runcie toured Hollywood Hills High, Bair Middle, and Wilton Manors Elementary for the first day of the district’s summer program.

“It’s available through 96 schools throughout this system,” said Runcie.

The program is expected to help 45,000 Pre-K through 12th-grade students.

During that tour, Runcie addressed the elephant in the room – his departure.

Runcie even gave his thoughts of who should fill his shoes.

“You have to have an enormous love and passion for seeing students succeed and recognizing that the future of not just this country, but this world relies on the generations to come,” says Runcie.