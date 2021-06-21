  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Prices at the gas pumps drifted a bit downward in the last week.

According to AAA, Florida gas prices dipped by three cents in last week.

Although crude oil prices notched another small weekly gain, wholesale gasoline prices declined.

The state average of $2.94 per gallon is three cents less than a week ago. Florida gas prices are now 4 cents less than this year’s high of $2.98 per gallon on June 11th.

Regional Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.07), Panama City ($3.06), Tallahassee ($3.02)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.85), Orlando ($2.89), The Villages ($2.90)

Gasoline Conservation Tips

  • Combine errands
  • Share a ride with friends/family
  • Remove excess weight in your vehicle. More weight means your engine must work harder.
  • Drive conservatively. “Gunning it at the green light” or slamming the accelerator makes the engine work harder and wastes gasoline.
  • Perform routine maintenance.
  • Ensure tires are properly inflated. Under-inflated tires reduces your mileage and increases the wear on your tires.

