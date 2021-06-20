  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:00 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMFacing South Florida with Jim DeFede
    12:00 PMIncredible Dog Challenge
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami) — One person is dead and another was injured Saturday after a truck slammed into spectators at the Stonewall Pride Parade in Wilton Manors.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis confirmed the crash, which he said was inches from hitting Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s car.

READ MORE: Miami-Dade PD Responding To Police-Involved Shooting

Wasserman Schultz said she’s “deeply shaken and devastated that a life was lost and others seriously injured.”

Two people were directly hit as a result of the incident. Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony confirmed one person died.

The second victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center. While they are in critical condition, they are expected to survive.

A third person was hospitalized with nonrelated injuries.

Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried, who was at the parade, said the driver was taken into custody.

READ MORE: LGBTQ Celebrated In Wynwood As Part Of Pride Month

A witness said the driver was wearing a pride shirt and that truck, which had a pride flag on it, was participating in the parade.

A senior official briefed on the incident tells CBS4 that the initial indications are that this was an accident.

The driver of the truck is telling police that his foot was stuck between the gas pedal and the brake causing him to lose control of the truck, the official said.

The official also warned that the investigation is in it very early stages and more information is likely to emerge.

Wilton Manors PD tweeted Saturday night that the parade was canceled due to the “tragic event.”

MORE NEWS: Broward Commemorates Juneteenth By Renaming Street After Civil Rights Activists Harry, Harriett Moore

However, the department added the festival events will continue as “there is no danger to the public.”

CBSMiami.com Team