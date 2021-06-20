WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami) — One person is dead and another was injured Saturday after a truck slammed into spectators at the Stonewall Pride Parade in Wilton Manors.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis confirmed the crash, which he said was inches from hitting Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s car.

Wasserman Schultz said she’s “deeply shaken and devastated that a life was lost and others seriously injured.”

We’re praying for the victims and their loved ones as law enforcement investigates, and I am providing them with whatever assistance I can. I am so heartbroken by what took place at this celebration. May the memory of the life lost be for a blessing. — Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@RepDWStweets) June 20, 2021

Two people were directly hit as a result of the incident. Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony confirmed one person died.

I'm proud of all the BSO and local first responders who leaped into action, running into the unknown and instantly provided care for the victims. Our prayers are with the victims and their families. Be sure to hug the ones you love tonight.” — @bsosherifftony 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇸 ❤️ — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 20, 2021

The second victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center. While they are in critical condition, they are expected to survive.

A third person was hospitalized with nonrelated injuries.

Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried, who was at the parade, said the driver was taken into custody.

I’m at the @WiltonManorsCty Stonewall #Pride Parade — a truck just drove into the crowd. The driver is in police custody. I’m lucky to be safe, but at least two people were hit and are in critical condition. All of us here all praying for them and their families. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) June 19, 2021

A witness said the driver was wearing a pride shirt and that truck, which had a pride flag on it, was participating in the parade.

A senior official briefed on the incident tells CBS4 that the initial indications are that this was an accident.

The driver of the truck is telling police that his foot was stuck between the gas pedal and the brake causing him to lose control of the truck, the official said.

The official also warned that the investigation is in it very early stages and more information is likely to emerge.

Wilton Manors PD tweeted Saturday night that the parade was canceled due to the “tragic event.”

Due to a tragic event, the Stonewall Pride Parade has been cancelled but the festival events will continue.

*THERE IS NO DANGER TO THE PUBLIC.* https://t.co/als3T0MG4m — wmpd411 (@WMPD411) June 20, 2021

However, the department added the festival events will continue as “there is no danger to the public.”