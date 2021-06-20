MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression Claudette is still producing heavy rains with possible flash floods over much of the southeastern United States.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, Claudette was about 15 miles east-northeast of Atlanta, Georgia and 355 miles west of Cape Fear, North Carolina.

Claudette

is moving toward the east-northeast near 17 mph.

An east-northeastward to northeastward motion with some increase in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, the system should continue to move across portions of the southeastern U.S. through Sunday night, move over the coast of North Carolina into the western Atlantic Ocean on Monday and pass near or just south of Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 30 mph with higher gusts.

Some re-strengthening is expected tonight, and Claudette is forecast to become a tropical storm again late tonight or early Monday over eastern North Carolina.

Further strengthening is possible over the western Atlantic Ocean through early Tuesday.

Claudette is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone by late Tuesday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Little River Inlet to Duck, North Carolina

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: