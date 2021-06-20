  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSelma
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at11PM
    11:35 PMSports Desk
    12:05 AMJoel Osteen
    12:35 AMElevation with Steven Furtick
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, Miami News, Royal Caribbean

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas departed Sunday from PortMiami for its first simulated sailing.

The ship was loaded with volunteers, including company employees and their guests.

READ MORE: South Florida Star MMA Fighter Jorge Masvidal Delivers Father’s Day Gifts To 30 Fans

Everyone onboard is fully vaccinated – as required by the CDC – and over the age of 18.

READ MORE: Fort Lauderdale PD Confirms Driver Accidentally Hit Wilton Manors Pride Parade Participants

The journey will be two nights and the ship will dock at CocoCay in the Bahamas.

Last week, a federal judge handed Gov. Ron DeSantis a legal victory in his dispute with the CDC over cruise line vaccinations.

MORE NEWS: Family Not Taking Time Together For Granted After Father’s Battle With COVID-19

He agreed with the governor, saying that cruises leaving Florida can only recommend that people on board be vaccinated against COVID but not require it.

CBSMiami.com Team