MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas departed Sunday from PortMiami for its first simulated sailing.
The ship was loaded with volunteers, including company employees and their guests.
Everyone onboard is fully vaccinated – as required by the CDC – and over the age of 18.
The journey will be two nights and the ship will dock at CocoCay in the Bahamas.
Last week, a federal judge handed Gov. Ron DeSantis a legal victory in his dispute with the CDC over cruise line vaccinations.
He agreed with the governor, saying that cruises leaving Florida can only recommend that people on board be vaccinated against COVID but not require it.