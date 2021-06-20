MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A group of local mixed martial artists, including star fighter Jorge Masvidal, are wishing dads a very happy Father’s Day. And to make the celebration even more special, they paid a visit to some of their biggest fans with a delicious surprise in hand.

“It’s all fresh, it’s all cut to spec and it’s never frozen,” said Jorge Lorenzo, owner of Lomelo’s Meat Market.

On Father’s Day, Lomelo’s Meat Market, which has some of the rarest meats from America, Australia and Japan, teamed up with First Round Management and MMA fighters to make dads who are UFC fans smile.

“For someone to buy a gift and be delivered by someone they look up too, it’s just, you know, awesome,” said Lorenzo.

“I am a father and it’s a great feeling to give back,” said Masvidal.

CBS4’s Jessica Vallejo went along for the ride, and reactions were priceless.

“He told me, ‘No, we have to go home.’ And I said, Why? And he said, ‘Because.’ And then it’s incredible. I can’t believe he took the time to do this,” said Hymic Cruanyas.

In total, more than 30 Father’s Day presents were delivered. Cruanyas was the first stop, and he said his son’s gift this year was a knockout.

“Thank you to Lomelo’s. Thank you to Jorge,” said Christ Cruanyas. “He did not have to take the time out of his day on Father’s Day to do this.”

Others were stunned!

“Are you kidding? Masvidal! I am so surprised. It is crazy that you are in my house!” said Tony Quintana, who was touched by his children’s gesture.

And while many dad’s felt grateful, Masvidal said the felling of giving is always just better.

“It’s a great feeling. It’s always humbling. You never think someone who just sees you will have so much love and appreciation for you. So getting there you were like, ‘Ah, what is going to happen?’ But just so I could put a smile on someone’s face especially that it’s a father and it’s a day like this is amazing,” he said.

And if you’re wondering how these fathers were selected, their children wrote special messages as to why their fathers should be surprised on their special day.