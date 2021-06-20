Jim DeFede followed up his special half hour from a few weeks ago on the rise of misinformation and disinformation in Spanish language media here in South Florida, especially when it comes to Spanish language radio.
A recent report highlighted the spread of misinformation after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.READ MORE: 1 Dead, 1 Injured After Truck Slams Into Spectators At Stonewall Pride Parade In Wilton Manors
Some radio hosts promoted the lie that tens of thousands, possibly hundreds of thousands of illegal votes were cast.READ MORE: Miami-Dade PD Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting Where Suspects Tried Running Over Sergeant
One of the hosts highlighted in the report was Ninoska Perez, who has a daily show on the Univision-owned station, Radio Mambi.
In her interview with DeFede, she claimed liberal groups were trying to silence or censor her.MORE NEWS: Tropical Depression Claudette Still Producing Heavy Rains Over Much Of Southeastern US
GUEST: Ninoska Perez, Radio Mambi Host