MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The ‘Love is Love Part II’ mural was unveiled Friday in the lobby of the Stephen P. Clark Center as Miami-Dade County continues to celebrate Pride Month.

The latest mural, which will be on display until July 1, follows the unveiling of the ‘Love is Love Part I’ art exhibit on June 4 at History Miami. That exhibit will run until August 8.

Organizers say the objective of the ‘Love is Love’ project is to celebrate and bring awareness to important LGBTQ figures.

“Through their activism, talents, and expression, those featured in this mural made an impact in the world and became part of our history. Love is Love, stresses all people deserve to be treated with love and respect,” organizers said.

Embajadores del Arte artists, Lucia Morales, Ciatti, Maria Elena Elvira (Manena), William G. Alonso, and William Oscar Valdes are responsible for the Billie Jean King, Federico Garcia Lorca, Harvey Milk, Marsha P. Johnson, Oscar Wilde, and Laver Covex portraits.

YOu are asked to uses the following tags when you visit and post to social media: #LoveisLove #LoveisLoveArt #lgbtqmdc #EmbajadoresdelArte.

For more information, please email LGBTQ Program Director Gabriel Paez or call 305-375-4935.