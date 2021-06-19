MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For the first time since the pandemic, crowds are able to be out and about celebrating the LGBTQ plus community and equality.

Fka Twant says he is living his best life, celebrating equality.

“I’m partying with the girls, having fun. Celebrating Pride,” said Twant.

“I think it’s just really important to celebrate Pride Month because we have to remember that our community has come such a long way when it comes down to persevering through obstacles like discrimination and hate crime.”

And others agree, they have come a long way. So, why not celebrate?

“You know it, just now it became acceptable, which is crazy. Being a bisexual woman myself, it’s important to represent and put your sexuality out there and say it is okay to be who you are.”

“Being ourselves just makes other people comfortable to be themselves around us.”

Throughout Wynwood, you’ll see all different colors. Pride flags throughout bars and people of all different colors and sexualities. Together at once, just celebrating love and standing with pride.

“Awareness. It’s good for the younger me to know this is okay.”