MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several events were held Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth.

In Overtown, an event included music, games, and food. Just a family fun atmosphere for the community.

But this is not just about fun. Organizers tell CBS4 that part of today’s celebration is to educate the community about Juneteenth.

This is the 20th Juneteenth celebration for the Overtown community, but organizers say this celebration is much more special because earlier this week Juneteenth officially became a federal holiday, after it was signed into law by President Biden.

It commemorates the day enslaved African Americans found out slavery had ended, two years after slavery had been abolished.

“This was a part of history that our people did not know about, so when a coworker of mine brought it up to me this is why we started doing this event. Folks need to know their history. Where they come from. Even though it was two years later that the slaves found out that they were free, we still have a long way to go. So, we want this to be a day of celebration, but also a day of history,” said Von Carrol Williams.

There has been a steady flow of performers taking the stage. One of them was Grammy-nominated R&B singer J. Holiday. We caught up with him about being at the event.

“It’s just a good time with kids running around and this is just a little bit more important,” said Holiday.