MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Juneteenth celebration was held in Broward County with the renaming of a street to honor two legendary civil rights activists.

Northwest 7th Street, between Northwest 27th Avenue to Northwest 31st Avenue is now officially Harry-Harriette Moore Street.

The Moores were considered the first true activists of the modern civil rights era in Florida.

Harry Moore organized the first branch of the NAACP in the state in 1934.

Moore also formed the Florida Progressive Voter’s League in 1945, helping to register more than 100,000 Black voters.

The Moores were teachers, who eventually paid the ultimate price for their civil rights activism.

On Christmas Day in 1951, a bomb exploded under their bed.

Commissioner Dale Holness said this will honor their legacy and it happened to fall on the Juneteenth holiday.

“It almost sends shivers down my spine that we did not plan for the president to sign Juneteenth, but we did plan this event in advance. It’s almost providence that we are doing this. Harry and Harriett Moore sacrificed their lives for justice, fairness, and equality,” said Holeness.

Now, their story will be brought to life in an upcoming film called “The Price For Freedom,” with many of the actors in attendance.