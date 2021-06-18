MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Heavy rain and gusty winds from a tropical disturbance have reached the north Gulf Coast.

Potential tropical cyclone three is expected to form into a subtropical or tropical storm on Friday.

A Tropical Storm Warning extends from east of Morgan City, Louisiana to the Florida Okaloosa/Walton County line, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans.

Late Friday morning the center of disturbance was about 220 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana.

On the forecast track, the system will make landfall along the north-central Gulf Coast

Friday night or early Saturday. It will then move to the northeast across the southeastern states.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Rainfall amounts of 5” to 8” are expected from New Orleans to Pensacola through Sunday. Tropical downpours will also spread inland over the southeast that can lead to flash flooding.

The threat for a tornado or two will begin Friday afternoon across coastal Louisiana, then spread overnight into Saturday across southern portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, to the western Florida Panhandle.

By the way, the next name on the 2021 Hurricane Season list is Claudette.

