MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to form into a subtropical or tropical storm and bring heavy rain and flooding to the northern Gulf Coast.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been extended eastward for the Florida Panhandle from the Alabama/Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County line including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans.

Friday at 8 a.m. the center of disturbance was about 255 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana.

Potential tropical cyclone three is moving toward the north near 14 mph.

On the forecast track, the system will approach the north-central Gulf Coast Friday night or early Saturday. It is likely to make landfall and then will then move to the northeast across the southeastern United States.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.

Forecasts are indicating rainfall accumulations between 5” to 8” from New Orleans to Pensacola through Sunday. Tropical downpours will also spread inland over the Southeast that can lead to flash flooding.

The threat for a tornado or two will begin Friday afternoon across coastal Louisiana, then spread overnight into Saturday across southern portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, to the western Florida Panhandle.

By the way, the next name on the 2021 Hurricane Season list is Claudette.

Stay tuned to the latest on the tropics on CBSMiami.com/tropics and on CBS4 with your Storm Team.