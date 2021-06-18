MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida is known for its stunning beaches, and ocean life and now, some young people are experiencing it and learning more about it through art.
Students from South Pointe Elementary, Miami Beach Senior High and Miami Lakes Educational Center Friday unveiled a one-of-its-kind 3D augmented reality mural.
The piece shows two children and a large sea turtle surrounded by coral and sea life.
The students from each school worked to make this mural a reality.
"I think it's interesting to hear students talk about their ideas for the world. What I love about students and kids is that they're free and open-minded and not attached to the way things are."
Schools officials tell CBS4, the piece was created to showcase the need to preserve ocean life, as the threat of global warming continues to threaten its livelihood.