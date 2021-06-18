SANTA ROSA BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A man swimming near a fishing line off Santa Rosa Beach was bitten by a shark on Thursday.
In a Facebook post, the South Walton Fire District said the man had visible wounds to his upper body and chest area. He was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to recover.
Firefighters said the shark was apparently heading for the fishing line and possibly mistook the man for bait.
The fire district flew double red flags to warn other swimmers in the area. The shark is believed to be about seven to eight feet in length.
