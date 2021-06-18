WATCH LIVEGov. Ron DeSantis news conference in Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Santa Rosa Beach, Shark Bite

SANTA ROSA BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A man swimming near a fishing line off Santa Rosa Beach was bitten by a shark on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the South Walton Fire District said the man had visible wounds to his upper body and chest area. He was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to recover.

READ MORE: Man Charged With Doing 'Burnout' On Delray Beach LGBTQ Pride Crosswalk

Firefighters said the shark was apparently heading for the fishing line and possibly mistook the man for bait.

READ MORE: Gov. DeSantis Signs Bill That Provides Emergency Care For Police K-9s Injured In Line Of Duty

The fire district flew double red flags to warn other swimmers in the area. The shark is believed to be about seven to eight feet in length.

MORE NEWS: 14-Year-Old Florida Girl Involved In Shootout With Deputies Will Be Charged As An Adult

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

CBSMiami.com Team