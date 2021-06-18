MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s finally Friday and finally a drier day for South Florida.

Cloudy skies will remain but the moisture lacks in the atmosphere.

The afternoon will be mostly cloudy with highs near 90 degrees and a breezier southeast wind at 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. The blanket of clouds is coming in from the Gulf of Mexico.

An area of dry air associated with Saharan Dust is moving through the Caribbean and South Florida on Friday and Saturday. So Saturday is a similar forecast, so only a little sun will peek through the cloud cover. We may see stray showers in the morning but there will be dry weather in the afternoon. Forecast highs will top the lower 90s through the weekend.

This Sunday is Father’s Day and it’s also the start of summer. The Summer Solstice occurs later Sunday night at 11:32 pm.

On Father’s Day expect the return of tropical moisture, which means the return of showers or storms over the western cities of Miami-Dade and Broward.

Also, on Sunday the sunrise will be early at 6:29 am in South Florida and the sunset will happen at 8:29 pm making the daylight hours the longest for the year. There will be 13 hours and 45 minutes of daytime on Sunday and also on Monday.

In addition to the start of the summer season, more rain and stormy weather is expected starting Monday and through much of the week. So enjoy the dry weather we have for this Friday and Saturday while it lasts.

On behalf of the CBS4 Storm Team, we want to wish the fathers a very happy Father’s Day weekend!