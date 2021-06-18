MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Former US Vice President Mike Pence was booed and heckled during a conservative conference in Orlando on Friday.
A few attendees shouted, “Traitor!” as Pence spoke at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Policy Conference at a resort in Orlando. Pence ignored the shouts and plowed through his address.READ MORE: Heavy Rain, Tropical Storm Force Winds From Potential Tropical Cyclone Three Reach Portion Of Northern Gulf Coast
“It’s great to be back with so many patriots, dedicated to faith and freedom and the road to the majority!” Pence said.READ MORE: Happy Birthday, America! Here's Where You Can Watch Fourth Of July Fireworks In South Florida
At least one of the hecklers was removed by security, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Many supporters of former President Donald Trump have been angry with Pence after the former vice president said he did not have the power to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory. During the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, angry protesters chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!”MORE NEWS: US Bishops Approve 'Teaching Document' That May Rebuke Biden And Other Catholic Politicians Who Support Abortion
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)