DELAND (CBSMiami/AP) — A 14-year-old girl, involved in a shootout with Volusia County deputies along with a 12-year-old boy earlier this month, will be charged as an adult.

The shootout happened after the kids ran away from a group home, broke into a nearby house, found multiple guns inside, and then opened fire on deputies.

State Attorney R.J. Larizz said Thursday that the boy, who also shot at deputies, will be charged as a juvenile.

Bodycam footage shows deputies responding to the scene on June 1st.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the deputies surrounded the home and tried to talk with the two suspects.

However, the girl came out, threatening to kill the sergeant, and then started firing a weapon.

“She’s pointing the gun. She’s pointing the gun behind the trash can,” one officer says in the footage shortly before the deputies open fire.

The deputies returned fire. The girl was shot in the abdomen and the arm.

The boy surrendered and was not hurt.

Both juveniles are facing charges of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, armed burglary of a dwelling, and felony criminal mischief due to damage in the home.

