MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami administrative offices will be closed Monday, June 21st, for business in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.
This affects the city’s main administrative building, the Miami Riverside Center, and Miami City Hall. Both will reopen for normal business on Tuesday, June 22.
The City’s Department of Solid Waste will provide regularly scheduled garbage and bulky waste pickup service on Monday as normal.
Parks and Recreation Department programs and facilities will operate as follows on Monday:
- Summer Camp programming and programs for Persons with Disabilities will remain open
- Year-round pools will be open and will follow a holiday schedule.
- Parks will be open and follow a typical holiday schedule.
- Grapeland Water Park will be closed.