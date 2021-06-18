MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is urging the community to get vaccinated, hoping to meet a goal set by the Biden Administration.

President Joe Biden has a goal for all U.S. Americans to have at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot by July 4. Miami-Dade County has a 66 percent vaccination rate for people 12 and up.

“People are still needing to take the shot,” said Levine Cava on Wednesday morning at a vaccination event at the Comprehensive Health Center. at 671 Northwest 119th Street in North Miami.

“We’re at 66, we get to 70 [percent] by July 4th and we have freedom just in time for our Independence Day. Freedom just in time to go out and celebrate fully with our family and friends,” said Levine Cava.

The mayor said that 1.6 million people have received the vaccine in Miami-Dade County. She added it is the first time in months the county has been below a three percent positivity rate for COVID-19 cases.

But still, there’s a continued effort to educate people about the vaccine and how to get it.

Dr. Rudolph Moise, the director of the Comprehensive Health Center had a message for the Black and Haitian communities.

“A special address for my brothers and sisters, and African-American and Hispanic communities… there’s a lot of bad press out there, bad news talking about the vaccines, saying it is very dangerous. No, it is safe,” he said.