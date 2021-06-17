MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Male reproduction is not affected by either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, according to a study published Thursday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).
The University of Miami's school of medicine just concluded a study that looked into the effects of the 2-shot COVID-19 vaccines on male fertility.
The results are that the vaccines had no impact on sperm levels after individuals were evaluated three months after receiving the vaccine.
Forty-five men, ages 18 to 50 years old, took part in the study which took place from January until the end of April.
The single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was not part of the study.