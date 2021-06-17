MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Tropical Storm Warning has now been issued for the northern Gulf Coast due to a disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center issued the Tropical Storm Warning Thursday which stretches from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama/Florida border, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans.

The disturbance is likely to form into Tropical Depression Three or a Tropical Storm and bring heavy rainfall and flooding to the northern Gulf Coast.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts.

The forecast models are in good agreement that this potential tropical depression will stay in the western Gulf waters as it continues to move north.

Satellite imagery shows the bulk of the moisture lies on the eastern side of the system. So, regardless of development, this tropical disturbance will bring heavy rain to parts of Texas, the Louisiana Coast, and even parts of the Florida Panhandle through the weekend.

Forecasts are indicating rainfall accumulations between 5” to 7” from New Orleans to Pensacola through Sunday. Tropical downpours will also spread inland over the Southeast that can lead to flash flooding.

By the way, the next name on the 2021 Hurricane Season list is Claudette.

