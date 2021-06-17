SOUTH MIAMI(CBSMIAMI) – South Miami Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a 52-year-old man who is considered an endangered missing person.

South Miami Police Detective Fernando Bosch told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that they are worried about Roberto Zavala because he has medical problems.

“Mr. Zavala is a special needs person who needs his medication and he’s been missing awhile now and we are concerned for his safety and well being,” said Bosch.

Zavala had been staying at an assisted living facility in southwest Miami-Dade. On April 13th, he visited the Fellowship House, on South Dixie Highway at 57th Avenue, for services.

“He came from an ALF for a support program at Fellowship House in South Miami and he was last seen at 9 a.m. on April 13th and he hasn’t been seen since,” said Bosch.

Bosch said police initially appealed for help several weeks after he disappeared. After exhausting leads, they’re now appealing for help again.

Zavala is 5’7”, 174 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jean shorts.

“He may have a beard now and he has white hair now and we believe he is homeless,” said Bosch. “He has no local family. We have reached out to his family out of state and they have not seen him.”

Anyone who has seen him, or knows where his is, should call South Miami Police at (305) 663-6301.

Bosch said it’s a baffling case and finding this endangered missing person is a priority for his department.

“We have done most of our diligent work,” said Bosch. “We have come up with nothing. We are really concerned and so are asking for the community to help us out.”