By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lontrell Williams, also known as rapper Pooh Shiesty, will remain in jail for now.

Williams, 21, was arrested for an incident at a South Florida gentleman’s club where he is accused of shooting a security guard.

That man is now recanting his story and telling investigators he does not remember being shot by Williams.

But the judge denied bond as police look into why the victim is not cooperating.

Also, the US attorney has placed a federal retainer on another pending criminal case involving the rapper.

CBSMiami.com Team