MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Grab the bug spray, South Florida’s rainy season is here and that means mosquito season is here too.

Every summer, relentless rain like the kind we’ve had for the last several days, drench the area and the mosquito eggs that were laid long ago in canals, ponds, and other standing water begin to hatch. Just one female mosquito can lay up to 300 eggs at a time.

Miami-Dade County Mosquito Control officials say it is already seeing an increase in calls for the annoying blood suckers. The rain and higher temperatures always mean an increase in mosquito activity and County says it has already increased its spraying due to the surge in requests for service as well as increase in the number of mosquitoes they are seeing in their traps.

Miami-Dade has more than 300 traps around the County. The areas where they regularly provide truck spray treatments for mosquito larvae has also recently been expanded.

Broward County officials say they haven’t seen a peak in mosquito spraying requests just yet, but due to the recent rain, they expect it will happen in the next week. In the meantime, they are performing normal treatment and preventative mosquito control operations, day and night.

National Mosquito Control Awareness Week begins Monday, June 21.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to survey their property frequently to remove any standing water in common mosquito habitats such as buckets, tires, planters, birdbaths, fountains, children’s toys, and pet bowls.

By reducing the number of mosquito habitats, you’re also reducing the likelihood of mosquito breeding, being bitten by mosquitoes, and potentially contracting diseases.

To protect yourself from mosquito bites, cover exposed skin as much as possible when outdoors, and wear a mosquito repellent that contains DEET. Mosquitoes that carry viruses can bite indoors and during the day, so it’s advisable to keep doors and windows closed.

If you are experiencing mosquito problems, call 3-1-1 in Miami-Dade to request spraying in your neighborhood or click here for more information about Drain and Cover.

In Broward, you can also call 3-1-1 or fill out a Mosquito Service Request Form online.