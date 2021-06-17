MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After Hurricane Irma and during the height of the pandemic, Monroe County closed the Florida Keys to visitors and set up checkpoints that only allowed residents and business owners to enter.

On Thursday, county leaders reminded residents that if they haven’t done so already, they should pick up a new re-entry window decal to be displayed on their vehicle. They said the stickers make reentry easier if checkpoints are required to assure safe re-entry into the Keys.

The new system is barcoded with color-coded stickers for zone-by-zone reentry. Lower Keys residents from the south end of the 7 Mile Bridge to Stock Island (MM 40 to MM 4) will be dark pink.

Residents of the Middle Keys, from the south end of the Long Key Bridge to the north end of the 7 Mile Bridge (MM 64 to MM 47), will receive an aqua sticker.

Upper Keys residents from the county line including Ocean Reef to the north end of the Long Key Bridge (MM 113 to MM 64) will get a purple decal.

Monroe County residents must provide proof of residency to get a sticker. Proof of residency includes a Florida Driver’s License and vehicle registration, or a property bill with an out-of-county vehicle registration for out-of-county residents who own a home in Monroe County.

The stickers are available at Monroe County tax collector offices.

Tax Collector Locations:

Key West – 1200 Truman Ave, Ste 101, or the DMV at 3304 N. Roosevelt Blvd

Marathon – 3015 Overseas Hwy

Big Pine Key – 247 Key Deer Blvd

Plantation Key – 88800 Overseas Hwy

Key Largo – 101487 Overseas Hwy

Residents who live in Ocean Reef can get the sticker at the Ocean Reef Public Safety, 110 Anchor Dr., Key Largo.

The City of Key West requires its own sticker, which is white. If Key West residents already have a City of Key West reentry decal, they do not need to pick up a new one.

Key West residents who need one can pick it up at Key West City Hall, 1300 White St., the Key West Police Department, 1604 North Roosevelt Blvd, or the tax collector’s main office at 1200 Truman Ave, Ste 101.

Stickers will not be available once a state of emergency is declared in Monroe County, which occurs several days before a storm is forecast to strike.