MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday is the transition day from a stormy and wet pattern to a drier and less stormy pattern.

The National Weather Service has canceled the Flood Watch for Broward, Miami-Dade, and mainland Monroe but it does remain in effect for Collier County. The flood threat will slowly diminish throughout Thursday as most storms will push inland thanks to a southeast breeze that returned over South Florida.

We’ll notice a lot of cloud cover on Thursday as well which will keep temperatures in the upper 80s this afternoon. Lingering showers are expected for the evening and then rain chances drop to a minimum for Friday. It is also important to note that the threat of strong storms is dwindling down as the atmosphere stabilizes.

Starting Thursday and into the weekend, a high pressure system over the Atlantic builds back in. The southeasterly wind flow will carry Saharan Dust into the area on Friday. This will bring back more hazy sunshine and warmer temperatures for Friday and Saturday.

Forecast high temperatures will heat up especially by Friday when the pattern begins to dry out a little. So 90-degree weather is expected into Father’s day weekend and in time for the official start of summer which is on Sunday. Morning low temperatures will remain mainly in the upper 70s or lower 80s.