By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Community groups and South Florida residents are expected to protest a proposal by Florida Power & Light to raise rates by nearly 20 percent.

They’ll also use the protests to organize people to make public comments during FPL’s next’s virtual hearing with the Florida Public Service Commission which will decide whether or not to approve the hike.

In Miami-Dade, the protest will place from 3:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m. at the FPL building in the 4200 block of West Flagler Street.

Broward groups and residents are planning to protest at the same time in the 2900 block of Griffin Road.

