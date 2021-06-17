MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF returns to regular-season action this Saturday to face D.C. United on the road. The team will seek redemption after being embarrassed at home in their previous match.

The match, which you will be able to watch on MY33, will be held at Audi Field and is set to kick off at 8 p.m.

Inter Miami CF comes into this game with a record of 2 wins, 2 draws and 4 loses for a total of 8 points. D.C. United has a record of 3 wins, no draws and 5 loses for a total of 9 points.

La Rosa Negra will face United for the second time this season and third time in club history.

Miami will have revenge on their minds after losing 3-0 to DC on May 29 at home.

One of the positives to come out of that match is that DRV PNK Stadium operated at full capacity for the first time in history.

The stadium had been closed to fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fans never got tired of chanting in support of the team throughout the game.

Miami hopes this time they will return the favor.