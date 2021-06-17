MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF returns to regular-season action this Saturday to face D.C. United on the road. The team will seek redemption after being embarrassed at home in their previous match.
The match, which you will be able to watch on MY33, will be held at Audi Field and is set to kick off at 8 p.m.READ MORE: 'The ACA Is Here To Stay': Florida Lawmakers React To Supreme Court Decision Saving Obamacare
Inter Miami CF comes into this game with a record of 2 wins, 2 draws and 4 loses for a total of 8 points. D.C. United has a record of 3 wins, no draws and 5 loses for a total of 9 points.
La Rosa Negra will face United for the second time this season and third time in club history.
Miami will have revenge on their minds after losing 3-0 to DC on May 29 at home.READ MORE: Davie Domestic Dispute Led To Police Involved Shooting
One of the positives to come out of that match is that DRV PNK Stadium operated at full capacity for the first time in history.
The stadium had been closed to fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The fans never got tired of chanting in support of the team throughout the game.MORE NEWS: Monroe Co. Has New Re-Entry Stickers In Case Of Checkpoints
Miami hopes this time they will return the favor.