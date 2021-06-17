MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A former Miami-Dade corrections officer, who pleaded guilty to sexual battery as part of a deal with prosecutors, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping women under his supervision.
Yulian Gonzalez, 36, worked for the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department for more than a decade.
Gonzalez was first arrested and charged in September 2019. A month earlier, he had been assigned to supervise a 43-year-old woman at home awaiting trial on a criminal charge, according to an arrest warrant.
The woman told police that Gonzalez began to express romantic interest in her through text messages, forced her to engage in sexual activities and threatened to send her back to jail. Surveillance footage and GPS systems showed Gonzalez taking the woman to a hotel in his department-issued car on four separate occasions, officials said.
Shortly after Gonzalez's arrest, a 26-year-old woman told police that Gonzalez was her appointed probation officer when he raped her. A few weeks later, a 32-year-old woman reported that Gonzalez was monitoring her house arrest when he forced her to have sex with him, according to the warrant.
