DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A 26-year-old man was shot by police and taken to the hospital following an altercation outside a neighborhood in Davie.

Kaazim Daniel Campbell was armed and the subject of a domestic call, according to Davie police.

Officers were called to the Park City West neighborhood off State Road 84 around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday after reports that Campbell had shot into an unoccupied car.

According to his complaint affidavit, Campbell and his grandfather got into a fight because the 26-year-old hadn’t paid his rent and was not taking medication for Bipolar/ Schizophrenic disorder.

The fight escalated when Campbell pulled out a gun and shot five rounds “recklessly” into a car’s tires, according to the affidavit.

“We weren’t sure if it was firecrackers, fireworks, or bullets,” said Harold Bardino, who said he lives four houses down from Campbell and his grandfather.

When two Davie officers arrived in the neighborhood, police said there was an altercation and Campbell was shot at least once. He was rushed to the hospital for surgery and is expected to recover. Police have not released details on the altercation that led up to the shooting.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene, according to a release from Davie Police. The officers involved were not injured but have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Campbell faces several charges including two counts of attempted felony murder.