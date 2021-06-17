MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The area of low pressure that has been spinning in the Bay of Campeche is now over the waters of the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

It continues to show disorganization as most showers and storms associated with the disturbance are developing mainly on the eastern side. However, the low is likely to form into Tropical Depression Three. This may happen as early as Thursday, if not, then by Friday.

The forecast models are in good agreement that this potential tropical depression will stay in the western Gulf waters as it continues to move north.

Satellite imagery from early Thursday shows that the bulk of the moisture lies on the eastern side of the system. So, regardless of development, this tropical disturbance will bring heavy rain to parts of Texas, the Louisiana Coast, and even parts of the Florida Panhandle through the weekend.

Forecasts are indicating rainfall accumulations between 5” to 7” from New Orleans to Pensacola through Sunday. Tropical downpours will also spread inland over the Southeast that can lead to flash flooding.

An Air Force Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance Thursday afternoon.

This flight will get a better overall picture of the storm and the environment it will be moving through over the next few days which will provide for a more accurate forecast. By the way, the next name on the 2021 Hurricane Season list is Claudette.

Stay tuned to the latest on the tropics on CBSMiami.com/tropics and on CBS4 with your Storm Team.