MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fourteen migrants who made it to shore in Pompano Beach on Thursday morning have been detained by the US Border Patrol.
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said they responded to the area along Southeast 28th Avenue and Atlantic Boulevard at about 8:45 a.m. regarding a boat carrying migrants ashore.
The migrants were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol agents. Officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) were also on scene.
CBS4 cameras showed as two women were taken into custody by federal officials.
There was heavy police presence in the area.
No word where the migrants had come from or if any of them required medical treatment.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.