MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Flood Watch remains in effect through Wednesday evening for parts of South Florida, including Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Wednesday started off cloudy, showers will develop by the noon hour and then they will quickly intensify into downpours. Flooding is one of the main threats for Wednesday afternoon and evening as the ground is already saturated from the past two days of soaking rain. So any heavy rain in areas that have received significant rainfall over the past couple of days will have a greater potential for flooding.

Wednesday’s rainfall accumulation is forecast between 1” to 3,” but higher amounts are possible in isolated areas.

A trough of low pressure is still hanging over the area but it will start to move away and dissipate by Thursday.

So for Wednesday, the flow aloft in the atmosphere is still out of the southwest but a southeasterly turn is expected on Thursday as Atlantic high pressure builds back in. A southeasterly flow will play a key role in helping to push any storm activity towards inland South Florida for Thursday afternoon.

Even lower rain chances are forecast for Friday and through Father’s Day weekend thanks to Saharan Dust that will sweep through the Caribbean and Florida. This dry air mass will help to stabilize the weather pattern. With less rain, however, South Florida will have to deal with hotter temperatures this weekend and hazy sunshine.

Forecast high temperatures for Wednesday are in the upper 80s, then heating up especially when the pattern begins to dry out a little. Ninety-degree weather is expected Thursday, Friday, and weekend afternoons. Morning low temperatures will remain mainly in the upper 70s or lower 80s.