By CBSMiami.com Team
Local TV, Miami News, Turnpike Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A deadly crash involving a dump truck snarled traffic for hours on the Turnpike Extension on Wednesday morning.

The accident happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 39 around 6 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of the truck lost control and slammed into a concrete barrier wall. The impact caused the truck to overturn, the driver was ejected. He landed in the highway’s shoulder area and died on the scene.

As a result of the crash, all southbound lanes were closed just past the I-75 exit. This added to the usual rush-hour nightmare on I-75 and the Palmetto Expressway as drivers used it as an alternate.

The FHP said the Turnpike Extension lanes will mostly likely be reopened by noon.

