MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A deadly crash involving a dump truck snarled traffic for hours on the Turnpike Extension on Wednesday morning.
The accident happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 39 around 6 a.m.READ MORE: Girl Scout Cookie Sales Crumble Amid COVID Pandemic
The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of the truck lost control and slammed into a concrete barrier wall. The impact caused the truck to overturn, the driver was ejected. He landed in the highway’s shoulder area and died on the scene.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Mostly Cloudy, Another Round Of Afternoon Storms
As a result of the crash, all southbound lanes were closed just past the I-75 exit. This added to the usual rush-hour nightmare on I-75 and the Palmetto Expressway as drivers used it as an alternate.MORE NEWS: Royal Caribbean Postpones Sailings On 'Odyssey Of The Seas' After Crew Members Test Positive For COVID
The FHP said the Turnpike Extension lanes will mostly likely be reopened by noon.