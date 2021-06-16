DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Davie PD is on the scene of a police-involved shooting Wednesday evening.
According to the department, it happened in the area of 10550 SR 84 near Park City West.READ MORE: ‘We Are Sick & Tired’: Community Activists March With Law Enforcement To Call For An End To Gun Violence
No other details have been released.
MORE NEWS: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Pushes Through Pardons For Mask Mandate And COVID-19 Violators
Davie Police are currently on scene of a police involved shooting at the area of 10550 SR 84, Park City West. pic.twitter.com/rjMqO2epAbREAD MORE: Royal Caribbean Postpones Sailings On 'Odyssey Of The Seas' After Crew Members Test Positive For COVID
— Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) June 17, 2021
Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.