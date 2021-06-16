MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to designate a portion of NW 7th Street as Dwayne Wade Boulevard.

Wade spent the majority of his 16-year career playing for Miami Heat, where he won three NBA championships.

The following is the wording regarding the designation:

MEMORANDUM Agenda Item No. 3(A)(1)

TO: Honorable Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz

DATE: June 15, 2021 and Members, Board of County Commissioners

FROM: Geri Bonzon-Keenan

SUBJECT: Resolution approving the City of County Attorney Miami codesignation of that portion of Northeast 7th Street from Biscayne Boulevard to Northeast 2nd Avenue as “Dwyane Wade Boulevard” The accompanying resolution was prepared and placed on the agenda at the request of Prime Sponsor Commissioner Keon Hardemon.

RESOLUTION APPROVING THE CITY OF MIAMI CODESIGNATION OF THAT PORTION OF NORTHEAST 7TH STREET FROM BISCAYNE BOULEVARD TO NORTHEAST 2ND AVENUE AS “DWYANE WADE BOULEVARD” WHEREAS, Dwyane “DWade” Tyrone Wade, Jr. (“Wade”) was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1982; and WHEREAS, Wade was drafted 5th overall in the 2003 National Basketball Association (“NBA”) draft by the Miami Heat and played 14 seasons with the Miami Heat; and WHEREAS, Wade founded the The Wade’s World Foundation, which provides support to community-based organizations that promote education, health, and social skills for children in at-risk institutions in both Chicago and South Florida; and WHEREAS, in his third NBA season, Wade led the Miami Heat to its first NBA Championship in franchise history and was named the 2006 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player; and WHEREAS, Wade led the United States Men’s National Basketball Team in scoring during the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics and helped the team obtain a gold medal; and WHEREAS, Wade helped the Miami Heat win back-to-back NBA Championships in 2012 and 2013; and WHEREAS, Wade finished his playing career with the Miami Heat in 2018; and WHEREAS, Wade was honored in 2020 when the Miami Heat raised his No. 3 jersey to the rafters and retired his jersey at the American Airlines Arena; and 3Agenda Item No. 3(A)(1) Page No. 2 WHEREAS, in recognition of Wade’s accomplishments, the Commission of the City of Miami, on February 27, 2020, adopted Resolution No. R-20-0065, which codesignated that portion of NE 7th Street from Biscayne Boulevard to NE 2nd Avenue as “Dwyane Wade Boulevard”; and WHEREAS, a copy of Resolution No. R-20-0065 is attached hereto and incorporated by reference; and WHEREAS, the City of Miami would like the County to install signage indicating this codesignation on County street signs and traffic signal mast arms; and WHEREAS, this Board would also like to recognize Wade’s accomplishments by approving the City of Miami’s codesignation of that portion of NE 7th Street from Biscayne Boulevard to NE 2nd Avenue as “Dwyane Wade Boulevard”; and WHEREAS, NE 7th Street from Biscayne Boulevard to NE 2nd Avenue is a city[1]maintained road located in the City of Miami; and WHEREAS, this codesignation is located in County Commission District 3, NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FLORIDA, that this Board: Section 1. Approves the City of Miami codesignation of that portion of NE 7th Street from Biscayne Boulevard to NE 2nd Avenue as “Dwyane Wade Boulevard.”

Section 2. Directs the Clerk of the Board to send certified copies of this Resolution to the Mayor and City Commission of the City of Miami, the United States Postal Service, the Traffic Signals and Signs Division of the Department of Transportation and Public Works, the Development Services Division of the Regulatory and Economic Resources Department, the City of Miami Police Department and the City of Miami Fire-Rescue Department. 4Agenda Item No. 3(A)(1) Page No. 3 The Prime Sponsor of the foregoing resolution is Commissioner Keon Hardemon. It was offered by Commissioner, who moved its adoption. The motion was seconded by Commissioner and upon being put to a vote, the vote was as follows: Jose “Pepe” Diaz, Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert, III, Vice-Chairman Sen. René García Keon Hardemon Sally A. Heyman Danielle Cohen Higgins Eileen Higgins Joe A. Martinez Kionne L. McGhee Jean Monestime Raquel A. Regalado Rebeca Sosa Sen. Javier D. Souto The Chairperson thereupon declared this resolution duly passed and adopted this 15th day of June, 2021.

This resolution shall become effective upon the earlier of (1) 10 days after the date of its adoption unless vetoed by the County Mayor, and if vetoed, shall become effective only upon an override by this Board, or (2) approval by the County Mayor of this resolution and the filing of this approval with the Clerk of the Board.