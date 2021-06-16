MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A couple is facing child neglect charges after police say they let a three-year-old inside a hotel room for hours to go gamble.
Investigators say the couple left their hotel room at the Seminole Hard Rock early Tuesday morning and that's when the 3-year-old child left the room and locked himself out.
Hotel employees noticed the child alone and contacted police.
Once the couple arrived, they were taken into custody.
The couple has since been released and have been ordered to have no contact with the child while their case continues.