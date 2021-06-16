MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been an area of low pressure spinning over the Bay of Campeche over the last few days, but soon it will be on the move.

Disorganized showers and storms associated with that storm will show little signs of development until it starts to move north Thursday.

At that time, it is likely to develop into a tropical depression, making it the third storm of the season.

The National Hurricane Center continues to forecast a high chance of development now occurring within 48 hours.

The forecast models are in good agreement that this potential tropical depression will stay in the Western Gulf as it continues to move north.

Regardless of development, this system will bring heavy rain to parts of Texas, the Louisiana Coast, and even parts of the Florida Panhandle over the weekend and next week.

An Air Force Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate this system on Thursday.

This will get a better overall picture of the storm itself and the environment it will be moving through over the next few days.

This is likely to become Tropical Depression Three and if it continues to develop, Tropical Storm Claudette.