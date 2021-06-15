MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department has made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead.
Ravindra Dewan Singh was taken into custody Tuesday, charged with leaving scene of a crash resulting in death.
According to MDPD, the 47-year-old was turning west onto SW 196 Street when his silver Toyota Corolla struck a motorcycle traveling south on SW 127 Avenue.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed the motorcyclist to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition, but he later succumbed to his injuries.